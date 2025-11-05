Des tartines à la limace Yutz

Des tartines à la limace

Rue de la Pépinière Yutz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

6

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-11-05 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-05

Date(s) :

2025-11-05

SPECTACLE- ELISABETH MALGONNE

Dans la maison de grand-mère Tartine, c’est toujours

la fête ! On claque des dents autant qu’on sourit, en

écoutant des histoires de monstres gentils où fantômes

rêveurs, à faire rire et frémir en douceur les tout petits

au grand cœur.

Billetterie uniquement en vente au bureau du secrétariat.Enfants

6 .

Rue de la Pépinière Yutz 57970 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 56 20 73 accueil@mjc-yutz.com

English :

SHOW- ELISABETH MALGONNE

Grandma Tartine?s house is always a party!

a party! We chatter our teeth as much as we smile, listening

to stories of friendly monsters and dreamy ghosts

or dreamy ghosts, to make the young and the young at heart

with a big heart.

Tickets on sale at the secretariat office only.

German :

SHOW- ELISABETH MALGONNE

Im Haus von Oma Tartine ist immer was los!

die Party! Man klappert mit den Zähnen und lächelt, während man

man hört Geschichten von freundlichen Monstern oder Gespenstern

sie bringen die Kleinsten sanft zum Lachen und Schaudern

mit großem Herzen.

Eintrittskarten sind nur im Sekretariat erhältlich.

Italiano :

SPETTACOLO- ELISABETH MALGONNE

A casa di nonna Tartine è sempre una festa!

una festa! Ci facciamo i denti tanto quanto sorridiamo, ascoltando

storie di mostri gentili e di fantasmi sognanti, per farvi

o di fantasmi sognanti, per far sì che i piccoli abbiano un cuore grande

con un cuore grande.

Biglietti in vendita solo presso la segreteria.

Espanol :

ESPECTÁCULO- ELISABETH MALGONNE

¡La casa de la abuela Tartine es siempre una fiesta!

¡una fiesta! Castañeamos los dientes tanto como sonreímos, escuchando

historias de tiernos monstruos y fantasmas de ensueño, para hacer que

o fantasmas de ensueño, para hacer que los pequeños con gran corazón

con un gran corazón.

Venta de entradas únicamente en la secretaría.

