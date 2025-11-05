Des tartines à la limace Yutz
Des tartines à la limace Yutz mercredi 5 novembre 2025.
Des tartines à la limace
Rue de la Pépinière Yutz Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
6
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-11-05 15:00:00
fin : 2025-11-05
Date(s) :
2025-11-05
SPECTACLE- ELISABETH MALGONNE
Dans la maison de grand-mère Tartine, c’est toujours
la fête ! On claque des dents autant qu’on sourit, en
écoutant des histoires de monstres gentils où fantômes
rêveurs, à faire rire et frémir en douceur les tout petits
au grand cœur.
Billetterie uniquement en vente au bureau du secrétariat.Enfants
6 .
Rue de la Pépinière Yutz 57970 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 56 20 73 accueil@mjc-yutz.com
English :
SHOW- ELISABETH MALGONNE
Grandma Tartine?s house is always a party!
a party! We chatter our teeth as much as we smile, listening
to stories of friendly monsters and dreamy ghosts
or dreamy ghosts, to make the young and the young at heart
with a big heart.
Tickets on sale at the secretariat office only.
German :
SHOW- ELISABETH MALGONNE
Im Haus von Oma Tartine ist immer was los!
die Party! Man klappert mit den Zähnen und lächelt, während man
man hört Geschichten von freundlichen Monstern oder Gespenstern
sie bringen die Kleinsten sanft zum Lachen und Schaudern
mit großem Herzen.
Eintrittskarten sind nur im Sekretariat erhältlich.
Italiano :
SPETTACOLO- ELISABETH MALGONNE
A casa di nonna Tartine è sempre una festa!
una festa! Ci facciamo i denti tanto quanto sorridiamo, ascoltando
storie di mostri gentili e di fantasmi sognanti, per farvi
o di fantasmi sognanti, per far sì che i piccoli abbiano un cuore grande
con un cuore grande.
Biglietti in vendita solo presso la segreteria.
Espanol :
ESPECTÁCULO- ELISABETH MALGONNE
¡La casa de la abuela Tartine es siempre una fiesta!
¡una fiesta! Castañeamos los dientes tanto como sonreímos, escuchando
historias de tiernos monstruos y fantasmas de ensueño, para hacer que
o fantasmas de ensueño, para hacer que los pequeños con gran corazón
con un gran corazón.
Venta de entradas únicamente en la secretaría.
