Descente aux flambeaux à Val Louron Génos

Descente aux flambeaux à Val Louron

VAL LOURON Génos Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-01-01 18:00:00

fin : 2026-01-01 20:00:00

2026-01-01

Descente aux flambeaux organisée par l’ESF de Val Louron sur l’espace débutant

Inscription auprès de l’école de ski 05 62 99 66 41

VAL LOURON Génos 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 99 66 41

English :

Torchlight descent organized by the Val Louron ESF in the beginners’ area

Registration with the ski school: 05 62 99 66 41

German :

Fackelabfahrt organisiert von der ESF von Val Louron auf dem Anfängerbereich

Anmeldung bei der Skischule: 05 62 99 66 41

Italiano :

Fiaccolata organizzata dal FSE Val Louron nell’area dei principianti

Iscrizione presso la scuola di sci: 05 62 99 66 41

Espanol :

Descenso con antorchas organizado por el FSE de Val Louron en la zona de principiantes

Inscripciones en la escuela de esquí: 05 62 99 66 41

