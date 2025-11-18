Descente aux flambeaux à Val Louron VAL LOURON Génos
Descente aux flambeaux à Val Louron VAL LOURON Génos jeudi 12 février 2026.
Descente aux flambeaux à Val Louron
VAL LOURON Station de Val Louron Génos Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-12 18:00:00
fin : 2026-02-12 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-12
Descente aux flambeaux (inscriptions à l’ESF de Val Louron)
Vente de vin chaud au profit du Ski Club
VAL LOURON Station de Val Louron Génos 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 99 95 35 info@vallee-du-louron.com
English :
Torchlight descent (registration at the ESF of Val Louron)
Sale of mulled wine to benefit the Ski Club
German :
Fackelabfahrt (Anmeldung bei der ESF von Val Louron)
Glühweinverkauf zu Gunsten des Skiclubs
Italiano :
Fiaccolata (iscrizione presso la FSE di Val Louron)
Vendita di vin brulé a favore dello Sci Club
Espanol :
Bajada de antorchas (inscripción en el FSE de Val Louron)
Venta de vino caliente a beneficio del Club de Esquí
