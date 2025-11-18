Descente aux flambeaux à Val Louron

VAL LOURON Génos Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-02-12 18:00:00

fin : 2026-02-12 20:00:00

2026-02-12

Descente aux flambeaux (inscriptions à l’ESF de Val Louron)

Vente de vin chaud au profit du Ski Club

VAL LOURON Station de Val Louron Génos 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 99 95 35 info@vallee-du-louron.com

English :

Torchlight descent (registration at the ESF of Val Louron)

Sale of mulled wine to benefit the Ski Club

German :

Fackelabfahrt (Anmeldung bei der ESF von Val Louron)

Glühweinverkauf zu Gunsten des Skiclubs

Italiano :

Fiaccolata (iscrizione presso la FSE di Val Louron)

Vendita di vin brulé a favore dello Sci Club

Espanol :

Bajada de antorchas (inscripción en el FSE de Val Louron)

Venta de vino caliente a beneficio del Club de Esquí

L’événement Descente aux flambeaux à Val Louron Génos a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par OT de la Vallée du Louron|CDT65