Descente aux flambeaux à Val Louron Génos

VAL LOURON Génos Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2026-02-26 18:00:00
fin : 2026-02-26 20:00:00
2026-02-26
Descente aux flambeaux organisée par l’ESF de Val Louron sur l’espace débutant
Inscription auprès de l’école de ski 05 62 99 66 41
VAL LOURON Génos 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 99 66 41
English :
Torchlight descent organized by the Val Louron ESF in the beginners’ area
Registration with the ski school: 05 62 99 66 41
German :
Fackelabfahrt organisiert von der ESF von Val Louron auf dem Anfängerbereich
Anmeldung bei der Skischule: 05 62 99 66 41
Italiano :
Fiaccolata organizzata dal FSE Val Louron nell’area dei principianti
Iscrizione presso la scuola di sci: 05 62 99 66 41
Espanol :
Descenso con antorchas organizado por el FSE de Val Louron en la zona de principiantes
Inscripciones en la escuela de esquí: 05 62 99 66 41
