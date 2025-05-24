Dessine ton patrimoine ! – Barenton, 24 mai 2025 14:00, Barenton.

Dessine ton patrimoine ! Eglise Saint-Hilaire Barenton

Eglise Saint-Hilaire, Le Neufbourg.

Envie de capturer la beauté du patrimoine à travers votre coup de pinceau ?

Rejoignez Christine Goldsmith, artiste peintre, pour un atelier unique où l’histoire et l’art se rencontrent. En plein air, face à un site patrimonial remarquable, laissez-vous inspirer par l’architecture, la lumière et les paysages environnants. Que vous soyez débutant ou amateur confirmé, Christine vous guidera pas à pas pour donner vie à votre propre interprétation du lieu.

Tout public.

Eglise Saint-Hilaire

Barenton 50140 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 60 78 43 patrimoine@avranches.fr

English : Dessine ton patrimoine !

Eglise Saint-Hilaire, Le Neufbourg.

Want to capture the beauty of our heritage through your brushstrokes?

Join painter Christine Goldsmith for a unique workshop where history and art meet. In the open air, facing a remarkable heritage site, let yourself be inspired by the surrounding architecture, light and landscapes. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced amateur, Christine will guide you step by step to bring your own interpretation of the site to life.

Open to all.

German :

Kirche Saint-Hilaire, Le Neufbourg.

Haben Sie Lust, die Schönheit des Kulturerbes mit Ihrem Pinselstrich einzufangen?

Treffen Sie sich mit der Malerin Christine Goldsmith zu einem einzigartigen Workshop, bei dem Geschichte und Kunst aufeinandertreffen. Lassen Sie sich im Freien, vor einer bemerkenswerten Kulturstätte, von der Architektur, dem Licht und der umgebenden Landschaft inspirieren. Ob Sie Anfänger oder erfahrener Amateur sind, Christine wird Sie Schritt für Schritt anleiten, um Ihre eigene Interpretation des Ortes zum Leben zu erwecken.

Alle Altersgruppen.

Italiano :

Chiesa di Saint-Hilaire, Le Neufbourg.

Volete catturare la bellezza del nostro patrimonio con le vostre pennellate?

Unitevi alla pittrice Christine Goldsmith per un workshop unico in cui storia e arte si incontrano. All’aria aperta, di fronte a un notevole patrimonio culturale, lasciatevi ispirare dall’architettura, dalla luce e dai paesaggi circostanti. Che siate principianti o dilettanti esperti, Christine vi guiderà passo dopo passo per dare vita alla vostra interpretazione del sito.

Per tutte le età.

Espanol :

Iglesia de Saint-Hilaire, Le Neufbourg.

¿Quiere capturar la belleza de nuestro patrimonio con sus pinceladas?

Únase a la pintora Christine Goldsmith en un taller único en el que la historia y el arte se dan la mano. Al aire libre, frente a un notable patrimonio, déjese inspirar por la arquitectura, la luz y los paisajes circundantes. Tanto si es un principiante como un aficionado experimentado, Christine le guiará paso a paso para dar vida a su propia interpretación del lugar.

Para todas las edades.

