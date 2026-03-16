DÉTECTIVES AU MUSÉE ENQUÊTE SUR LES FEMMES EN IMAGES Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan

DÉTECTIVES AU MUSÉE ENQUÊTE SUR LES FEMMES EN IMAGES

Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-23 15:00:00

fin : 2026-04-23 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-23

Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, les enfants enquêtent à travers les œuvres pour comprendre comment l’art façonne l’image féminine.

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Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83

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English :

At the Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, children investigate how art shapes the female image.

L’événement DÉTECTIVES AU MUSÉE ENQUÊTE SUR LES FEMMES EN IMAGES Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par CDT66