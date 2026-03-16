DÉTECTIVES AU MUSÉE ENQUÊTE SUR LES FEMMES EN IMAGES Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan

DÉTECTIVES AU MUSÉE ENQUÊTE SUR LES FEMMES EN IMAGES 21 rue Mailly Perpignan 2026-04-23

DÉTECTIVES AU MUSÉE ENQUÊTE SUR LES FEMMES EN IMAGES Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud Perpignan jeudi 23 avril 2026.

DÉTECTIVES AU MUSÉE ENQUÊTE SUR LES FEMMES EN IMAGES

Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-23 15:00:00
fin : 2026-04-23 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-23

Au musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, les enfants enquêtent à travers les œuvres pour comprendre comment l’art façonne l’image féminine.
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Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud 21 rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83 

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English :

At the Musée Hyacinthe Rigaud, children investigate how art shapes the female image.

L’événement DÉTECTIVES AU MUSÉE ENQUÊTE SUR LES FEMMES EN IMAGES Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par CDT66

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