Le CPIE sera présent à la médiathèque le mercredi 04 juin de 10h à 12h pour son diagnostic d’ancrage territorial. Venez répondre à l’enquête, à la médiathèque, concernant la place de la Tourbière de Mathon dans la vie locale.

14 bis rue de Gaslonde

Lessay 50430 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 07 70 32 mediatheque@lessay.fr

English : Diagnostic d’ancrage territorial

The CPIE will be at the mediatheque on Wednesday June 04 from 10am to 12pm to carry out a territorial diagnosis. Come and take part in the survey, at the media library, about the place of the Tourbière de Mathon in local life.

German :

Das CPIE wird am Mittwoch, den 04. Juni, von 10.00 bis 12.00 Uhr in der Mediathek anwesend sein, um seine Diagnose zur territorialen Verankerung zu erstellen. Kommen Sie in die Mediathek und nehmen Sie an der Umfrage zum Stellenwert des Torfmoors von Mathon im lokalen Leben teil.

Italiano :

Il CPIE sarà presente in mediateca mercoledì 04 giugno dalle 10.00 alle 12.00 per effettuare una diagnosi territoriale. Venite a compilare il sondaggio in mediateca sul ruolo della torbiera di Mathon nella vita locale.

Espanol :

El CPIE estará presente en la mediateca el miércoles 04 de junio de 10h a 12h para realizar un diagnóstico territorial. Venga a completar la encuesta en la mediateca sobre el lugar de la turbera de Mathon en la vida local.

