Diapa’song en concert à Liocourt rue de l’église Liocourt

Diapa'song en concert à Liocourt

rue de l'église Dans l'église Liocourt Moselle

Gratuit

Gratuit

Dimanche 2025-12-14 15:00:00

2025-12-14 17:00:00

2025-12-14

Diapa’song, c’est un petit groupe de femmes et d’hommes, afficionados du chant

choral, qui partagent et cultivent, le temps de quelques chansons, l’envie de se

retrouver et de semer des mélodies éphémères rien que pour vous.

Créé en novembre 2016, Diapa’song trouve rapidement son “ton” dans les choix

éclectiques des titres qu’il reprend. De la poésie de Cabrel à l’énergie de Metallica en

passant par l’imaginaire de Tolkien, le groupe vous invite à le rejoindre dans son

voyage, le temps d’un instant.

Pour cette fin d’année 2025, Diapa’song déposera ses partitions à l’église Saint-Christophe de Liocourt pour un concert au profit de la restauration du clocher !

D’importants travaux de restauration de l’église ont été effectués, ces dernières années, par une troupe de courageux bénévoles.

Et Diapa’song est heureux d’apporter sa petite pierre à l’édifice, avec ce concert intimiste, que nous vous proposons.

Entrée libre collecte au panierTout public

rue de l’église Dans l’église Liocourt 57590 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 21 74 18 33

English :

Diapa?song is a small group of men and women who are choral singing afficionados

choral singing, who share and cultivate, for the duration of a few songs, the desire to get together

and sow ephemeral melodies just for you.

Created in November 2016, Diapa?song quickly found its ?tone? in the eclectic choice

eclectic choice of songs. From the poetry of Cabrel to the energy of Metallica

the imaginary world of Tolkien, the band invites you to join them on their

for a moment.

As 2025 draws to a close, Diapa’song will be dropping off its sheet music at Liocourt’s Saint-Christophe church for a concert to benefit the restoration of the bell tower!

Major restoration work on the church has been carried out in recent years by a group of courageous volunteers.

And Diapa’song is delighted to make its contribution with this intimate concert.

Free admission collect in basket

