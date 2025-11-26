Dictéléthon Magescq

Dictéléthon

Chanterive Magescq Landes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-26

fin : 2025-11-26

Date(s) :

2025-11-26

La dictée solidaire pour les 8-12 ans. Ouverts à tous, passionnés des mots ou simples curieux. Participation au chapeau intégralement reversée au Téléthon

Chanterive Magescq 40140 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 89 20 46 98

English :

Dictation for 8-12 year-olds. Open to all, whether you’re a word enthusiast or just curious. Hat-tricks donated in full to the Telethon

German :

Das Solidaritätsdiktat für 8- bis 12-Jährige. Offen für alle, die sich für Wörter begeistern oder einfach nur neugierig sind. Teilnahme am Hut, der vollständig an den Téléthon gespendet wird

Italiano :

Dettato per ragazzi dagli 8 ai 12 anni. Aperto a tutti, appassionati di parole o semplici curiosi. Il ricavato sarà devoluto a Telethon

Espanol : Dictéléthon

Dictados para niños de 8 a 12 años. Abierto a todos, ya sean apasionados de las palabras o simples curiosos. Todo lo recaudado se destinará al Teletón

