Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

DIFFUSION DE L’OPÉRA BASTIEN ET BASTIENNE

22 Avenue du Vallespir Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-17 15:00:00

fin : 2026-06-17

Date(s) :

2026-06-17

À seulement 12 ans, Mozart compose Bastien et Bastienne, une tendre comédie amoureuse pleine de fraîcheur et de malice. Dans une mise en scène contemporaine signée Mirabelle Ordinaire, l’opéra prend vie au cœur d’une fête foraine haute en couleur, dans une version française accessible et pleine d’énergie, pensée pour tous les publics (à partir de 6 ans durée 1h).

.

22 Avenue du Vallespir Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 17 68 40 29

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At just 12 years of age, Mozart composed Bastien et Bastienne, a tender love comedy full of freshness and mischief. In a contemporary staging by Mirabelle Ordinaire, the opera comes to life at the heart of a colorful funfair, in an accessible and energetic French version designed for all audiences (from 6 years ? duration: 1h).

L’événement DIFFUSION DE L’OPÉRA BASTIEN ET BASTIENNE Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR