Digitalks thématiques – DLV, En ligne,

Digitalks thématiques – DLV Vendredi 17 avril, 11h00 En ligne

Sur inscription

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-04-17T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-17T12:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-04-17T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-17T12:00:00+02:00

Le programme est à venir !

See you there !

En ligne France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://airtable.com/appOKAFv7w9WTMaFL/shrzg5G5ASzbqexYL »}]

C’est LE rendez-vous récurrent des membres !