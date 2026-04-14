Digitalks thématiques – DLV, En ligne,
Digitalks thématiques – DLV, En ligne, vendredi 17 avril 2026.
Digitalks thématiques – DLV Vendredi 17 avril, 11h00 En ligne
Sur inscription
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-17T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-17T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-17T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-17T12:00:00+02:00
Le programme est à venir !
See you there !
En ligne France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://airtable.com/appOKAFv7w9WTMaFL/shrzg5G5ASzbqexYL »}]
C’est LE rendez-vous récurrent des membres !