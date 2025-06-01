Dimanche de Caractère AUBIGNY-SUR-NERE, LITTERAIRE – Aubigny-sur-Nère, 1 juin 2025 15:00, Aubigny-sur-Nère.

Dimanche de Caractère AUBIGNY-SUR-NERE, LITTERAIRE
Cour du château Aubigny-sur-Nère

Début : 2025-06-01 15:00:00

L’histoire d’Aubigny-sur-Nère est marquée par l’Écosse et s’est nourrie des traditions orales. Le patrimoine littéraire y est riche d’œuvres de grandes personnalités telles que Marguerite Audoux ou encore Alain Fournier.

À l’occasion d’une balade, découvrez l’histoire de cette Petite Cité de caractère. Celle-ci se terminera par une dégustation de

produits locaux, reliant les textes à la gastronomie. .

Cour du château

Aubigny-sur-Nère 18700 Cher Centre-Val de Loire

English :

The history of Aubigny-sur-Nère has been shaped by Scotland and nourished by oral traditions. Its literary heritage is rich with the works of such great personalities as Marguerite Audoux and Alain Fournier.

German :

Die Geschichte von Aubigny-sur-Nère ist von Schottland geprägt und wird von mündlichen Überlieferungen genährt. Das literarische Erbe der Stadt ist reich an Werken großer Persönlichkeiten wie Marguerite Audoux oder Alain Fournier.

Italiano :

La storia di Aubigny-sur-Nère è stata plasmata dalla Scozia e alimentata dalle tradizioni orali. Il patrimonio letterario della città è ricco di opere di grandi personalità come Marguerite Audoux e Alain Fournier.

Espanol :

La historia de Aubigny-sur-Nère ha sido forjada por Escocia y alimentada por las tradiciones orales. El patrimonio literario de la ciudad es rico, con obras de grandes personalidades como Marguerite Audoux y Alain Fournier.

