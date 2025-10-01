Dimanche en famille The last library Thionville

Dimanche en famille The last library

30 boulevard Foch Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

30

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-03-01 11:00:00

fin : 2026-03-01 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-01

Dans la dernière bibliothèque d’un monde où celles-ci ferment les unes après les autres, Oscar, un ado dyslexique, rencontre Mona, une petite fille solitaire. Tous deux vont entrer en résistance contre les adultes, qui confisquent leur parole d’enfants et censurent les livres… Mêlant marionnettes et comédiens, Simon Delattre et Mike Kenny nous livrent une création à leur façon, poétique et engagée, pour célébrer le pouvoir des mots et de l’imaginaire.

Au programme

11h spectacle The Last Librairy (titre provisoire)

12h brunch

14h sieste musicale avec Léopoldine HH pour les parents

14h atelier autour du spectacle pour les enfants

Dès 7 ansTout public

30 .

30 boulevard Foch Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 82 14 92 infos@nest-theatre.fr

English :

In the last library of a world where libraries are closing one after the other, Oscar, a dyslexic teenager, meets Mona, a lonely little girl. The two of them join forces to resist the adults who confiscate their children’s words and censor books? Mixing puppets and actors, Simon Delattre and Mike Kenny deliver a poetic and engaging creation in their own way, celebrating the power of words and imagination.

On the program:

11am show The Last Librairy (working title)

12pm brunch

2pm musical siesta with Léopoldine HH for parents

2 p.m. children’s workshop around the show

Ages 7 and up

German :

In der letzten Bibliothek einer Welt, in der eine Bibliothek nach der anderen geschlossen wird, trifft Oscar, ein Teenager mit Legasthenie, auf Mona, ein einsames kleines Mädchen. Die beiden leisten Widerstand gegen die Erwachsenen, die ihre kindlichen Worte beschlagnahmen und Bücher zensieren? Simon Delattre und Mike Kenny vereinen Marionetten und Schauspieler und liefern uns eine Kreation auf ihre eigene Art, poetisch und engagiert, um die Macht der Worte und der Fantasie zu feiern.

Das Programm

11 Uhr Aufführung The Last Librairy (vorläufiger Titel)

12h Brunch

14h Musikalische Siesta mit Léopoldine HH für die Eltern

14h Workshop rund um die Aufführung für Kinder

Ab 7 Jahren

Italiano :

Nell’ ultima biblioteca di un mondo in cui le biblioteche stanno chiudendo una dopo l’altra, Oscar, un adolescente dislessico, incontra Mona, una ragazzina solitaria. I due uniscono le forze per resistere agli adulti che confiscano ciò che i bambini hanno da dire e censurano i libri? Mescolando pupazzi e attori, Simon Delattre e Mike Kenny realizzano una creazione poetica e coinvolgente a modo loro, celebrando il potere delle parole e dell’immaginazione.

In programma:

alle 11, rappresentazione di The Last Librairy (titolo provvisorio)

ore 12:00 brunch

ore 14.00 siesta musicale con Léopoldine HH per i genitori

ore 14.00 laboratorio sullo spettacolo per i bambini

Dai 7 anni in su

Espanol :

En la última biblioteca de un mundo en el que las bibliotecas cierran una tras otra, Óscar, un adolescente disléxico, conoce a Mona, una niña solitaria. Ambos unen sus fuerzas para resistir a los adultos que confiscan lo que los niños tienen que decir y censuran los libros.. Mezclando marionetas y actores, Simon Delattre y Mike Kenny ofrecen una creación poética y atractiva a su manera, celebrando el poder de las palabras y de la imaginación.

En el programa:

11.00 h: representación de The Last Librairy (título provisional)

12h brunch

14.00 h Siesta musical con Léopoldine HH para los padres

14.00 h Taller sobre el espectáculo para niños

A partir de 7 años

L’événement Dimanche en famille The last library Thionville a été mis à jour le 2025-10-01 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME