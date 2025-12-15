DIMANCHE LE CARRÉ Perpignan
DIMANCHE LE CARRÉ Perpignan samedi 21 mars 2026.
DIMANCHE
LE CARRÉ Avenue Maréchal Leclerc Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 26
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-03-21 16:30:00
fin : 2026-03-22
Date(s) :
2026-03-21 2026-03-22
Au Théâtre de l’Archipel le Carré, mêlant marionnettes grandeur nature, objets, théâtre gestuel et vidéo, Dimanche déploie une merveille d’invention pour illustrer notre inertie face aux dérèglements du climat. Un spectacle à partager en famille, d’utilité publique !
LE CARRÉ Avenue Maréchal Leclerc Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
At Théâtre de l’Archipel le Carré, Dimanche combines life-size puppets, objects, gestural theater and video to create a marvel of invention that illustrates our inertia in the face of climate change. A show to share with the whole family, of public utility!
