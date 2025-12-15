DIMANCHE LE CARRÉ Perpignan

DIMANCHE

Au Théâtre de l’Archipel le Carré, mêlant marionnettes grandeur nature, objets, théâtre gestuel et vidéo, Dimanche déploie une merveille d’invention pour illustrer notre inertie face aux dérèglements du climat. Un spectacle à partager en famille, d’utilité publique !

English:

At Théâtre de l’Archipel le Carré, Dimanche combines life-size puppets, objects, gestural theater and video to create a marvel of invention that illustrates our inertia in the face of climate change. A show to share with the whole family, of public utility!

