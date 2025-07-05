Dîner Champêtre et Feu d’Artifice Oizon
Dîner Champêtre et Feu d’Artifice Oizon samedi 5 juillet 2025 19:00:00.
Dîner Champêtre et Feu d’Artifice
Ancien stade de foot Oizon Cher
Début : 2025-07-05 19:00:00
Dîner Champêtre animé par le groupe « Les Affoubertis » et Feu d’Artifice
Ancien stade de foot Oizon 18700 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 81 51 60
English :
Country-style dinner with « Les Affoubertis » band and fireworks display
German :
Abendessen im ländlichen Stil mit der Gruppe « Les Affoubertis » und Feuerwerk
Italiano :
Cena in stile country con intrattenimento del gruppo « Les Affoubertis » e spettacolo pirotecnico
Espanol :
Cena campestre amenizada por el grupo « Les Affoubertis » y fuegos artificiales
