Dîner Champêtre et Feu d’Artifice Oizon

Dîner Champêtre et Feu d'Artifice Oizon samedi 5 juillet 2025 19:00:00.

Ancien stade de foot Oizon Cher

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-07-05 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-05

2025-07-05

Dîner Champêtre animé par le groupe « Les Affoubertis » et Feu d’Artifice
Ancien stade de foot Oizon 18700 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 81 51 60 

English :

Country-style dinner with « Les Affoubertis » band and fireworks display

German :

Abendessen im ländlichen Stil mit der Gruppe « Les Affoubertis » und Feuerwerk

Italiano :

Cena in stile country con intrattenimento del gruppo « Les Affoubertis » e spettacolo pirotecnico

Espanol :

Cena campestre amenizada por el grupo « Les Affoubertis » y fuegos artificiales

L’événement Dîner Champêtre et Feu d’Artifice Oizon a été mis à jour le 2025-06-28 par OT SAULDRE ET SOLOGNE