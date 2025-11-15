DÎNER CONCERT À FOURQUES Fourques
Rue Dr Massina Fourques Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 12.5 – 12.5 – 25
Début : 2025-11-15 19:30:00
fin : 2025-11-15
2025-11-15
Nous sommes ravis de vous convier à notre prochain événement
DÎNER/CONCERT
Samedi 15 Novembre 2025
Au Foyer Rural de FOURQUES
Venez partager un moment convivial et musical
* 19h30 Repas sur réservation
( Le bulletin d’inscription est disponible…
.
Rue Dr Massina Fourques 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 85 25 37
English :
We are delighted to invite you to our next event:
DINNER/CONCERT
Saturday, November 15, 2025
At the Foyer Rural in FOURQUES
Come and share a convivial and musical moment:
* 7:30 pm: Meal on reservation
( Registration form available…
German :
Wir freuen uns, Sie zu unserer nächsten Veranstaltung einladen zu dürfen
DINNER/KONZERT
Samstag, den 15. November 2025
Im Foyer Rural von FOURQUES
Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen geselligen und musikalischen Moment
* 19.30 Uhr: Essen auf Vorbestellung
( Das Anmeldeformular ist verfügbar…
Italiano :
Siamo lieti di invitarvi al nostro prossimo evento:
CENA/CONCERTO
Sabato 15 novembre 2025
Presso il Foyer Rural di FOURQUES
Venite a condividere un momento conviviale e musicale:
* 19.30: Pasto su prenotazione
( Modulo di iscrizione disponibile…
Espanol :
Estamos encantados de invitarle a nuestro próximo evento:
CENA/CONCIERTO
Sábado 15 de noviembre de 2025
En el Foyer Rural de FOURQUES
Venga a compartir un momento convivial y musical:
* 19h30: Comida previa reserva
( Formulario de inscripción disponible…
