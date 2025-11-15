DÎNER CONCERT À FOURQUES Fourques

DÎNER CONCERT À FOURQUES

Nous sommes ravis de vous convier à notre prochain événement

DÎNER/CONCERT

Samedi 15 Novembre 2025

Au Foyer Rural de FOURQUES

Venez partager un moment convivial et musical

* 19h30 Repas sur réservation

( Le bulletin d’inscription est disponible…

Rue Dr Massina Fourques 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 85 25 37

English :

We are delighted to invite you to our next event:

DINNER/CONCERT

Saturday, November 15, 2025

At the Foyer Rural in FOURQUES

Come and share a convivial and musical moment:

* 7:30 pm: Meal on reservation

( Registration form available…

German :

Wir freuen uns, Sie zu unserer nächsten Veranstaltung einladen zu dürfen

DINNER/KONZERT

Samstag, den 15. November 2025

Im Foyer Rural von FOURQUES

Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen geselligen und musikalischen Moment

* 19.30 Uhr: Essen auf Vorbestellung

( Das Anmeldeformular ist verfügbar…

Italiano :

Siamo lieti di invitarvi al nostro prossimo evento:

CENA/CONCERTO

Sabato 15 novembre 2025

Presso il Foyer Rural di FOURQUES

Venite a condividere un momento conviviale e musicale:

* 19.30: Pasto su prenotazione

( Modulo di iscrizione disponibile…

Espanol :

Estamos encantados de invitarle a nuestro próximo evento:

CENA/CONCIERTO

Sábado 15 de noviembre de 2025

En el Foyer Rural de FOURQUES

Venga a compartir un momento convivial y musical:

* 19h30: Comida previa reserva

( Formulario de inscripción disponible…

