Dîner-concert de la Saint-Valentin au restaurant Les Remparts

43 avenue Camille Pelletan Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 28.9 – 28.9 – 28.9 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-14 19:30:00

fin : 2026-02-14 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-14

Venez fêter la Saint-Valentin au restaurant Les Remparts lors d’un dîner-concert animé par Franck Lorenzo !

.

43 avenue Camille Pelletan Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 87 12 44 reception@hotel-remparts.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Dîner-concert de la Saint-Valentin au restaurant Les Remparts

Come celebrate Valentine’s Day at Les Remparts restaurant with a dinner concert hosted by Franck Lorenzo!

L’événement Dîner-concert de la Saint-Valentin au restaurant Les Remparts Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan