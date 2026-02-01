Dîner-concert de la Saint-Valentin au restaurant Les Remparts Rochefort
Dîner-concert de la Saint-Valentin au restaurant Les Remparts Rochefort samedi 14 février 2026.
43 avenue Camille Pelletan Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 28.9 – 28.9 – 28.9 EUR
Début : 2026-02-14 19:30:00
fin : 2026-02-14 22:00:00
Venez fêter la Saint-Valentin au restaurant Les Remparts lors d’un dîner-concert animé par Franck Lorenzo !
43 avenue Camille Pelletan Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 87 12 44 reception@hotel-remparts.com
English : Dîner-concert de la Saint-Valentin au restaurant Les Remparts
Come celebrate Valentine’s Day at Les Remparts restaurant with a dinner concert hosted by Franck Lorenzo!
