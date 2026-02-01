Dîner de Saint-Valentin Zoo d’Amnéville Amnéville

Dîner de Saint-Valentin

Pour la Saint-Valentin, offrez-vous une soirée hors du temps et laissez-vous emporter par une ambiance chaleureuse et romantique… avec un parfum d’Amérique latine.

Le samedi 14 février, dès 18h, venez profiter de Luminescences pour une balade à deux sous les lanternes. Une parenthèse magique, parfaite pour ralentir, se retrouver… et s’arrêter quelques instants au coin du feu pour déguster de délicieux chamallows grillés.

À partir de 19h30, rendez-vous dans notre plus belle salle, entièrement décorée pour l’occasion lumière tamisée, coeurs, atmosphère douce et feutrée… tout est pensé pour célébrer l’amour comme il se doit.

La soirée commence avec un apéritif accompagné d’un concert live un trio composé de la chanteuse jazz Cathy Wiemert, du guitariste Marc Léonard et du bassiste Fabrice Ach (bassiste-chroriste d’Anggun), pour une ambiance bossa nova, élégante et envoûtante.Tout public

Zoo d’Amnéville 1 rue du tigre Amnéville 57360 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 70 25 60 secretariat@zoo-amneville.com

English :

For Valentine’s Day, treat yourself to a timeless evening in a warm, romantic atmosphere? with a Latin American flavour.

On Saturday, February 14, from 6pm, come and enjoy Luminescences for a stroll for two under the lanterns. A magical interlude, perfect for slowing down, reconnecting? and stopping for a few moments by the fire to enjoy delicious roasted marshmallows.

From 7.30pm onwards, we invite you to join us in our most beautiful room, entirely decorated for the occasion: subdued lighting, hearts, a soft, muffled atmosphere? everything is designed to celebrate love as it should be.

The evening begins with an aperitif accompanied by a live concert: a trio made up of jazz singer Cathy Wiemert, guitarist Marc Léonard and bassist Fabrice Ach (bassist/chrorist for Anggun), for an elegant, bewitching bossa nova ambience.

