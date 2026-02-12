Dîner de Saint Valentin au Petit Gourmandin Le Petit Gourmandin Pont-à-Mousson
Dîner de Saint Valentin au Petit Gourmandin Le Petit Gourmandin Pont-à-Mousson samedi 14 février 2026.
Le Petit Gourmandin 64 rue Gambetta Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle
Pour la Saint Valentin, le restaurant Le Petit Gourmandin vous propose un menu tout en finesse, à partager à deux ! Des produits soigneusement sélectionnés, une cuisine gourmande, dans une ambiance chaleureuse…
Réservation conseillée au 03 83 83 27 71Tout public
Le Petit Gourmandin 64 rue Gambetta Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 83 27 71 lepetitgourmandin@orange.fr
For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant Le Petit Gourmandin is offering you a refined menu to share with your partner! Carefully selected products, gourmet cuisine, in a warm atmosphere…
Reservations recommended on 03 83 83 27 71
