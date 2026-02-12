Dîner de Saint Valentin au Petit Gourmandin Le Petit Gourmandin Pont-à-Mousson

Dîner de Saint Valentin au Petit Gourmandin

Le Petit Gourmandin 64 rue Gambetta Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Pour la Saint Valentin, le restaurant Le Petit Gourmandin vous propose un menu tout en finesse, à partager à deux ! Des produits soigneusement sélectionnés, une cuisine gourmande, dans une ambiance chaleureuse…

Réservation conseillée au 03 83 83 27 71Tout public

English :

For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant Le Petit Gourmandin is offering you a refined menu to share with your partner! Carefully selected products, gourmet cuisine, in a warm atmosphere…

Reservations recommended on 03 83 83 27 71

