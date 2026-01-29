Dîner de vignerons au Bistrot André Le grand week-end des Crozes Bistrot André Pic Valence

Dîner de vignerons au Bistrot André Le grand week-end des Crozes

Bistrot André Pic 258 Avenue Victor Hugo Valence Drôme

Tarif : 110 – 110 – 110 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-24 18:30:00

fin : 2026-04-24 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-24

Parmi les rendez-vous incontournables des Off, le traditionnel dîner accord mets & vins dans l’institution valentinoise du Bistrot André fait figure de point d’orgue !

.

Bistrot André Pic 258 Avenue Victor Hugo Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 44 15 32

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Dîner de vignerons au Bistrot André Le grand week-end des Crozes

The traditional wine and food dinner at the Bistrot André in Valence is one of the highlights of the Off season!

L’événement Dîner de vignerons au Bistrot André Le grand week-end des Crozes Valence a été mis à jour le 2026-03-07 par Valence Romans Tourisme