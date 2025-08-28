DINER ET SOIREE EAU THERMALE AVENE HOTEL Avène

Dîner et soirée variété internationales avec le groupe Music and dance à Eau Thermale Avène l’Hôtel. Ouvert à tous et toutes. RDV dans l’atrium de l’Hôtel. Informations au 04 67 23 44 45

HOTEL Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 40 25

English :

International variety dinner and evening with the « Music and Dance » group at Eau Thermale Avène l?Hôtel. Open to all. Meet in the hotel atrium. Information on 04 67 23 44 45

German :

Abendessen und internationaler Varietéabend mit der Gruppe « Music and dance » im Eau Thermale Avène l’Hôtel. Offen für alle und jeden. Treffpunkt im Atrium des Hotels. Informationen unter 04 67 23 44 45

Italiano :

Cena e serata di varietà internazionale con il gruppo « Music and Dance » all’Eau Thermale Avène l’Hôtel. Aperta a tutti. Ritrovo nell’atrio dell’hotel. Informazioni al numero 04 67 23 44 45

Espanol :

Cena y velada de variedades internacionales con el grupo « Música y Danza » en Eau Thermale Avène l’Hôtel. Abierto a todos. Cita en el atrio del hotel. Información en el 04 67 23 44 45

