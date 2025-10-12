Diner in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains 12 octobre 2025 18:30

Haute-Savoie

Diner in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Haute-Savoie

Tarif : 135 – 135 – 135 EUR

Tarif réduit

Prévente exclusive du 1er 9h au 8 juillet 18h

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-12 18:30:00

fin : 2025-10-12 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-12

Offrez-vous un dîner d’exception avec Dinner in the Sky, suspendu à 50 mètres de hauteur face au lac Léman.

.

Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman

Thonon-les-Bains 74200 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 71 55 55 thonon@thononlesbains.com

English :

Treat yourself to an exceptional dinner with Dinner in the Sky, suspended 50 metres above Lake Geneva.

German :

Gönnen Sie sich ein außergewöhnliches Abendessen mit Dinner in the Sky, das in 50 Metern Höhe über dem Genfer See hängt.

Italiano :

Concedetevi una cena eccezionale con Dinner in the Sky, sospeso a 50 metri sopra il Lago di Ginevra.

Espanol :

Regálese una cena excepcional con Dinner in the Sky, suspendido a 50 metros sobre el lago Lemán.

