Diner in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains 12 octobre 2025 18:30
Haute-Savoie
Diner in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Haute-Savoie
Tarif : 135 – 135 – 135 EUR
Tarif réduit
Prévente exclusive du 1er 9h au 8 juillet 18h
Date :
Début : 2025-10-12 18:30:00
fin : 2025-10-12 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-12
Offrez-vous un dîner d’exception avec Dinner in the Sky, suspendu à 50 mètres de hauteur face au lac Léman.
Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman
Thonon-les-Bains 74200 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 71 55 55 thonon@thononlesbains.com
English :
Treat yourself to an exceptional dinner with Dinner in the Sky, suspended 50 metres above Lake Geneva.
German :
Gönnen Sie sich ein außergewöhnliches Abendessen mit Dinner in the Sky, das in 50 Metern Höhe über dem Genfer See hängt.
Italiano :
Concedetevi una cena eccezionale con Dinner in the Sky, sospeso a 50 metri sopra il Lago di Ginevra.
Espanol :
Regálese una cena excepcional con Dinner in the Sky, suspendido a 50 metros sobre el lago Lemán.
