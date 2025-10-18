Dîner spectacle Bigoud’n Show Salle polyvalente Île-Tudy
Dîner spectacle Bigoud’n Show Salle polyvalente Île-Tudy samedi 18 octobre 2025.
Dîner spectacle Bigoud’n Show
Salle polyvalente 13 rue Principale Île-Tudy Finistère
Début : 2025-10-18 19:30:00
Dîner spectacle avec le Bigoud’n Show « Non, non, rien à changé ! ».
Organisé par l’association Ar Vaskodenn de l’Île-Tudy.
Sur réservation. .
Salle polyvalente 13 rue Principale Île-Tudy 29980 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 45 43 99 29
