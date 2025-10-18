Dîner spectacle Bigoud’n Show Salle polyvalente Île-Tudy

Salle polyvalente 13 rue Principale Île-Tudy Finistère

Tarif : – –

19:30:00
Dîner spectacle avec le Bigoud’n Show « Non, non, rien à changé ! ».

Organisé par l’association Ar Vaskodenn de l’Île-Tudy.

Sur réservation.   .

Salle polyvalente 13 rue Principale Île-Tudy 29980 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 45 43 99 29 

