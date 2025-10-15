Dîner-spectacle Grease Théâtre On Stage L’Isle-d’Espagnac

Dîner-spectacle Grease

Théâtre On Stage 47 rue Parmentier L’Isle-d’Espagnac Charente

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 59 EUR

Début : 2026-03-14 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-28

2026-03-14 2026-03-15 2026-03-20 2026-03-21 2026-03-22 2026-03-27 2026-03-28

Venez plonger dans l’ambiance de Rydell High, où amour, rébellion et rythmes endiablés s’entrechoquent dans un tourbillon d’émotions. Vous ne serez pas de simples spectateurs vous ferez partie intégrante de cette fête inoubliable.

Théâtre On Stage 47 rue Parmentier L’Isle-d’Espagnac 16340 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 17 20 56 63 theatre.onstage16@gmail.com

English :

Come and immerse yourself in the atmosphere of Rydell High, where love, rebellion and wild rhythms collide in a whirlwind of emotions. You won’t just be a spectator: you’ll be an integral part of this unforgettable party.

