Dîner spectacle Mike Brant Niderhoff
samedi 5 septembre 2026 · Niderhoff
Informations pratiques
Niderhoff
Dîner spectacle Mike Brant
13 Grand Rue Salle des fêtes Niderhoff Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
27
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-09-05 19:00:00
fin : 2026-09-05 23:59:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-05
L’Association No Stress Events vous invite à une soirée hommage à Mike BRANT par Brice, un artiste reconnu qui parcours la scène française. Sous un format dîner-spectacle limité à 70 places, avec une première partie. Réservation obligatoire par téléphone ou via Helloasso.Tout public
27 .
13 Grand Rue Salle des fêtes Niderhoff 57560 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 87 05 09 00
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English :
The No Stress Events Association invites you to an evening tribute to Mike BRANT by Brice, a renowned artist who performs throughout France. This dinner-and-show event is limited to 70 seats and will feature an opening act. Reservations are required by phone or via Helloasso.
L’événement Dîner spectacle Mike Brant Niderhoff a été mis à jour le 2026-08-09 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD