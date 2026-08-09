Informations pratiques

Niderhoff

Dîner spectacle Mike Brant

13 Grand Rue Salle des fêtes Niderhoff Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

27

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-09-05 19:00:00

fin : 2026-09-05 23:59:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-05

L’Association No Stress Events vous invite à une soirée hommage à Mike BRANT par Brice, un artiste reconnu qui parcours la scène française. Sous un format dîner-spectacle limité à 70 places, avec une première partie. Réservation obligatoire par téléphone ou via Helloasso.Tout public

27 .

13 Grand Rue Salle des fêtes Niderhoff 57560 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 87 05 09 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The No Stress Events Association invites you to an evening tribute to Mike BRANT by Brice, a renowned artist who performs throughout France. This dinner-and-show event is limited to 70 seats and will feature an opening act. Reservations are required by phone or via Helloasso.

L’événement Dîner spectacle Mike Brant Niderhoff a été mis à jour le 2026-08-09 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD