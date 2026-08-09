UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Niderhoff

Dîner spectacle Mike Brant Niderhoff

samedi 5 septembre 2026 · Niderhoff

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 5 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 6 septembre 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Adresse
13 Grand Rue Salle des fêtes
Ville
57560 Niderhoff
Département
Moselle
Tarif
27 Tarif de base plein tarif

Niderhoff

Dîner spectacle Mike Brant

13 Grand Rue Salle des fêtes Niderhoff Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
27
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-09-05 19:00:00
fin : 2026-09-05 23:59:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-05

L’Association No Stress Events vous invite à une soirée hommage à Mike BRANT par Brice, un artiste reconnu qui parcours la scène française. Sous un format dîner-spectacle limité à 70 places, avec une première partie. Réservation obligatoire par téléphone ou via Helloasso.Tout public
27  .

13 Grand Rue Salle des fêtes Niderhoff 57560 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 87 05 09 00 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The No Stress Events Association invites you to an evening tribute to Mike BRANT by Brice, a renowned artist who performs throughout France. This dinner-and-show event is limited to 70 seats and will feature an opening act. Reservations are required by phone or via Helloasso.

L’événement Dîner spectacle Mike Brant Niderhoff a été mis à jour le 2026-08-09 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD