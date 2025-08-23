Dîner spectacle Ôde aux esprits de la nature Cirey-sur-Vezouze

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-08-23 21:30:00

fin : 2025-08-23

La troupe Caballeria vous présente ôde aux esprits de la nature , en collaboration avec Light of Fire Spectacles Enflammés. Découvrez un spectacle poétique, visuel et spectaculaire, mêlant chevaux, voltige, lumière et feu dans un cadre naturel exceptionnel. Le temps d’une soirée, laissez-vous emporter dans un univers captivant, entre émotions fortes et beauté visuelle tableaux à cheval, voltige équestre, mise en scène lumineuse et enflammée et ambiance nocturne immersive…

tartes flambées, buvette et paiement cb sur place.

Tarifs: 20€ adultes ; 10€ pour les moins de 12 ans ; gratuit pour les moins de 6 ans

Infos et réservations au 06 70 90 63 59, par mail à caballeria@outlook.fr ou sur HelloassoTout public

Château de la Vigne Cirey-sur-Vezouze 54480 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 70 90 63 59 caballeria@outlook.fr

English :

The Caballeria troupe presents « ôde aux esprits de la nature », in collaboration with Light of Fire Spectacles Enflammés. Discover a poetic, visual and spectacular show, combining horses, acrobatics, light and fire in an exceptional natural setting. Let yourself be swept away for an evening in a captivating universe of strong emotions and visual beauty: equestrian tableaux, acrobatic acrobatics, light and fire staging and an immersive nocturnal atmosphere?

tartes flambées, refreshments and cb payment on site.

Prices: 20? for adults; 10? for children under 12; free for children under 6

Information and bookings on 06 70 90 63 59, by e-mail at caballeria@outlook.fr or on Helloasso

German :

Die Truppe Caballeria präsentiert Ihnen « Ôde aux esprits de la nature » (Ode an die Naturgeister), in Zusammenarbeit mit Light of Fire Spectacles Enflammés. Entdecken Sie eine poetische, visuelle und spektakuläre Show, die Pferde, Voltigieren, Licht und Feuer in einer außergewöhnlichen natürlichen Umgebung vereint. Lassen Sie sich einen Abend lang in eine fesselnde Welt voller starker Emotionen und visueller Schönheit entführen: Bilder auf dem Pferd, Pferdevoltigieren, Licht- und Feuerinszenierung und eine immersive Nachtstimmung?

flammkuchen, Erfrischungsstände und CB-Zahlung vor Ort.

Preise: 20? Erwachsene; 10? für Kinder unter 12 Jahren; Kinder unter 6 Jahren gratis

Infos und Reservierungen unter 06 70 90 63 59, per E-Mail an caballeria@outlook.fr oder auf Helloasso

Italiano :

La compagnia Caballeria presenta « Ode agli spiriti della natura », in collaborazione con Light of Fire Spectacles Enflammés. Scoprite uno spettacolo poetico, visivo e spettacolare, che unisce cavalli, acrobazie, luci e fuoco in una cornice naturale eccezionale. Lasciatevi trasportare per una sera in un universo accattivante di forti emozioni e bellezza visiva: tableaux di cavalli, acrobazie equestri, spettacoli di luci e fuoco e un’atmosfera notturna coinvolgente?

crostate flambées, rinfresco e pagamento in loco.

Prezzi: 20? per gli adulti; 10? per i minori di 12 anni; gratis per i minori di 6 anni

Informazioni e prenotazioni allo 06 70 90 63 59, via e-mail a caballeria@outlook.fr o su Helloasso

Espanol :

La compañía Caballeria presenta « Oda a los espíritus de la naturaleza », en colaboración con Light of Fire Spectacles Enflammés. Descubra un espectáculo poético, visual y espectacular, que combina caballos, acrobacias, luz y fuego en un marco natural excepcional. Déjese llevar durante una velada por un universo cautivador de emociones fuertes y belleza visual: cuadros ecuestres, acrobacias ecuestres, espectáculos de luz y fuego y una atmósfera nocturna envolvente..

tartas flambeadas, refrescos y cb de pago in situ.

Precios: 20? para adultos; 10? para menores de 12 años; gratuito para menores de 6 años

Información y reservas en el 06 70 90 63 59, por correo electrónico en caballeria@outlook.fr o en Helloasso

