Dinner in the Sky® by Thonon Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains

Dinner in the Sky® by Thonon Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains vendredi 10 octobre 2025.

Dinner in the Sky® by Thonon

Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Haute-Savoie

Tarif : 30 – 30 – 250 EUR

par personne

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-10

fin : 2025-10-12

Date(s) :

2025-10-10

Dinner in the Sky® revient à Thonon pour la quatrième année ! À 50 m de hauteur face au Léman, 22 convives savourent un menu d’exception signé par de grands chefs. Une expérience vertigineuse et savoureuse !

.

Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains 74200 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 71 55 55 thonon@thononlesbains.com

English : Toques en Chablais Dinner in the Sky® by Thonon

Dinner in the Sky® returns to Thonon for the fourth year! At a height of 50 m overlooking Lake Geneva, 22 guests can savour an exceptional menu created by top chefs. A vertiginous and delicious experience!

German :

Das Dinner in the Sky® findet im vierten Jahr in Thonon statt! In 50 m Höhe mit Blick auf den Genfersee genießen 22 Gäste ein außergewöhnliches Menü, das von Spitzenköchen unterzeichnet wurde. Ein schwindelerregendes und schmackhaftes Erlebnis!

Italiano :

Dinner in the Sky® torna a Thonon per il quarto anno! A 50 metri di altezza, 22 ospiti potranno gustare un menu eccezionale creato da chef di alto livello. Un’esperienza vertiginosa e deliziosa!

Espanol :

Dinner in the Sky® vuelve a Thonon por cuarto año A 50 metros sobre el nivel del mar, 22 invitados podrán degustar un menú excepcional creado por los mejores chefs. ¡Una experiencia vertiginosa y deliciosa!

L’événement Dinner in the Sky® by Thonon Thonon-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2025-07-02 par SPL DESTINATION THONON