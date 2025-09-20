Dirty Folk Party Saché

Dirty Folk Party Saché samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Dirty Folk Party

Saché Indre-et-Loire

☘️DIRTY FOLK PARTY☘️

SAMEDI 20 Septembre 2025 à partir de 16 H

Étang de Maurux 37190 Saché

A L’AFFICHE

SONS OF O’FLAHERTY Celtic Folk Punk

https://www.facebook.com/sonsofoflaherty/?locale=fr_FR

THE BARDS OF SWEENEY Irish Folk

https://www.facebook.com/thebardsofsweeney

JEEL Traditionnel

18 euros sur place / gratuit 12 ans

‼️ Tarif prévente 15 € uniquement sur HelloAsso

https://www.helloasso.com/…/evenements/dirty-folk-party

✨️Stands exposants/jeux en bois

BAR ET RESTAURATION SUR PLACE

⛺️Camping gratuit .

Saché 37190 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 71 37 24 35 asso.lesstewrangeaux@hotmail.com

English :

Celtic Festival: Stands, Foodtruck, Fouée, Refreshment bar, Inflatable structure, Wooden games, Barbapapa. Concerts start at 7pm

German :

Keltisches Festival: Stände, Foodtruck, Fouée, Getränkestand, Hüpfburg, Holzspiele, Barbapapa. Beginn der Konzerte um 19 Uhr

Italiano :

Festival Celtico: Stand, Foodtruck, Fouée, Bar, Struttura gonfiabile, Giochi in legno, Barbapapa. Inizio concerti ore 19.00

Espanol :

Festival Celta: Stands, Foodtruck, Fouée, Refreshment Bar, Estructura Hinchable, Juegos de Madera, Barbapapa. Conciertos a partir de las 19.00 horas

L'événement Dirty Folk Party Saché a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme