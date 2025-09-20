Dirty Folk Party Saché
Dirty Folk Party Saché samedi 20 septembre 2025.
Dirty Folk Party
Saché Indre-et-Loire
Début : Samedi 2025-09-20 14:00:00
2025-09-20
☘️DIRTY FOLK PARTY☘️
SAMEDI 20 Septembre 2025 à partir de 16 H
Étang de Maurux 37190 Saché
A L’AFFICHE
SONS OF O’FLAHERTY Celtic Folk Punk
https://www.facebook.com/sonsofoflaherty/?locale=fr_FR
THE BARDS OF SWEENEY Irish Folk
https://www.facebook.com/thebardsofsweeney
JEEL Traditionnel
JEEL Traditionnel Folk
https://www.facebook.com/JeelMusique
Continental Caledonia Pipe Pand
https://www.facebook.com/ContinentalCaledoniaPB/
18 euros sur place / gratuit 12 ans
‼️ Tarif prévente 15 € uniquement sur HelloAsso
https://www.helloasso.com/…/evenements/dirty-folk-party
✨️Stands exposants/jeux en bois
BAR ET RESTAURATION SUR PLACE
⛺️Camping gratuit .
Saché 37190 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 71 37 24 35 asso.lesstewrangeaux@hotmail.com
English :
Celtic Festival: Stands, Foodtruck, Fouée, Refreshment bar, Inflatable structure, Wooden games, Barbapapa. Concerts start at 7pm
German :
Keltisches Festival: Stände, Foodtruck, Fouée, Getränkestand, Hüpfburg, Holzspiele, Barbapapa. Beginn der Konzerte um 19 Uhr
Italiano :
Festival Celtico: Stand, Foodtruck, Fouée, Bar, Struttura gonfiabile, Giochi in legno, Barbapapa. Inizio concerti ore 19.00
Espanol :
Festival Celta: Stands, Foodtruck, Fouée, Refreshment Bar, Estructura Hinchable, Juegos de Madera, Barbapapa. Conciertos a partir de las 19.00 horas
L'événement Dirty Folk Party Saché a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme