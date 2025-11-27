DITA VON TEESE – LES FOLIES BERGERE Paris
DITA VON TEESE – LES FOLIES BERGERE Paris samedi 25 avril 2026.
DITA VON TEESE Début : 2026-04-25 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.
JUNZI ARTS PRÉSENTE : DITA VON TEESE« Avec Nocturnelle, Dita Von Teese dévoile une création ensorcelante, entre glamour hollywoodien rétro, magie, le tout avec une esthétique sophistiquée rappelant ses célèbres « Stripscapes » qui font notamment sa renommée.Ouverture des portes 19hDébut du spectacle 20h tapantes »
LES FOLIES BERGERE 32, RUE RICHER 75009 Paris 75