DJ SET À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin

DJ SET À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES

PLATEAU DE SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-02-21 16:00:00

fin : 2026-02-21 17:00:00

2026-02-21

Ambiance festive par le collectif toulousain Supplément Groove sur le plateau avec animation musicale en live.

After-ski festif! .

PLATEAU DE SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00

Supplément Groove, a collective from Toulouse, provide a festive atmosphere on stage, with live musical entertainment.

