Block Party : Fête De La Musique 2025 Djoon Paris 21 juin 2025

Samedi 21 juin dès 18h on organise notre légendaire Block Party dans la rue juste en face du club, sous le métro aérien (en open air et à l’abri de la ️)

Disco pointue, house ultra soulful et afro très afro…

Line-up 100 % Djoon

Vibes 100% dansante

Happy Hour de 18h à minuit

18h-06h pour 12 heures non-stop de son, de danse et de bonne énergie

Block Party (open air) + After indoor au club

Vous êtes prêts ? Parce que nous oui !

Let’s Dance !

Line up

– Kapela Marna

– karlainthemix

– Greg Gauthier

– Afshin

– Perle Ropers

– Sofia

– Shaun Ross

– Yugson Hawks

– DAOMEGA

– Adri

– Freddy d▲ stupid

Le samedi 21 juin 2025

de 18h00 à 06h00

gratuit Tout public.

Djoon 22 Boulevard Vincent Auriol 75013 Soulful Club Paris • Est. 2003

A shelter for dancers & music lovers, DJOON has been a first step in Paris for many artists, bringing over icons such as Lil’ Louis, Kerri Chandler, Black Coffee, Dixon, Âme, Levon Vincent, Folamour, The Martinez Brothers and more to France and often Europe for the very first time, and playing a key role in bringing the afro-house sound to the old continent.

Borrowing its name from a Persian word that can be translated to « soul », Parisian house music temple Djoon has been tirelessly defending soulful music in it’s largest sense for almost two decades, bringing over emerging talents and timeless legends alike for the delight of its eclectic and forward thinking crowd.Paris

Pour la Fête de la Musique, ça part en block party devant le Djoon !