Domérat fait son Carnaval Place Bacchus Domérat

Domérat fait son Carnaval

Place Bacchus Centre Bourg Domérat Allier

Début : 2026-02-21 15:00:00

fin : 2026-02-21

2026-02-21

Sur le thème Les mystères de la forêt.

Place Bacchus Centre Bourg Domérat 03410 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 09 10 00 co-libris@domerat.fr

English :

On the theme: The mysteries of the forest.

