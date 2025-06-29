Domm’en Choeur – Église Saint-Martin Dommartin-lès-Toul 29 juin 2025 16:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Domm’en Choeur Église Saint-Martin 8 rue Thiers Dommartin-lès-Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Après deux ans d’existence et de répétitions hebdomadaires, notre Ensemble Vocal « Domm’en Choeur » peut enfin présenter un concert !

L’entrée est libre.

Cette chorale assurera la seconde partie du spectacle, tandis que la première sera assurée par « Voix Si Voix La », groupe vocal venant de Conflans-en-Jarnisy (54). Ces deux ensembles sont spécialisés dans un répertoire composé exclusivement de chansons françaises contemporaines.

Si le coeur vous en dit, venez nombreux !Tout public

Église Saint-Martin 8 rue Thiers

Dommartin-lès-Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

After two years of existence and weekly rehearsals, our Vocal Ensemble « Domm’en Choeur » can finally present a concert!

Admission is free.

This choir will perform the second part of the show, while the first part will be performed by « Voix Si Voix La », a vocal group from Conflans-en-Jarnisy (54). Both ensembles specialize in a repertoire composed exclusively of contemporary French songs.

If you feel like it, come one, come all!

German :

Nach zwei Jahren Existenz und wöchentlichen Proben kann unser Vokalensemble « Domm’en Choeur » endlich ein Konzert präsentieren!

Der Eintritt ist frei.

Dieser Chor wird den zweiten Teil der Aufführung bestreiten, während der erste Teil von « Voix Si Voix La », einem Vokalensemble aus Conflans-en-Jarnisy (54), bestritten wird. Beide Ensembles sind auf ein Repertoire spezialisiert, das ausschließlich aus zeitgenössischen französischen Liedern besteht.

Wenn Sie Lust haben, kommen Sie zahlreich!

Italiano :

Dopo due anni di esistenza e di prove settimanali, il nostro ensemble vocale « Domm’en Choeur » può finalmente presentare un concerto!

L’ingresso è libero.

Questo coro eseguirà la seconda parte dello spettacolo, mentre la prima parte sarà eseguita da « Voix Si Voix La », un gruppo vocale di Conflans-en-Jarnisy (54). Entrambi i gruppi sono specializzati in un repertorio composto esclusivamente da canzoni francesi contemporanee.

Se ne avete voglia, venite tutti!

Espanol :

Tras dos años de existencia y ensayos semanales, ¡nuestro Conjunto Vocal « Domm’en Choeur » por fin puede presentar un concierto!

La entrada es gratuita.

Este coro interpretará la segunda parte del espectáculo, mientras que la primera correrá a cargo de « Voix Si Voix La », un grupo vocal de Conflans-en-Jarnisy (54). Ambos grupos están especializados en un repertorio compuesto exclusivamente por canciones francesas contemporáneas.

Si le apetece, ¡venga uno, vengan todos!

