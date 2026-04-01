Lachapelle-Auzac

Dor’Lot Emerveille Portes Ouvertes du Souillac Golf & Country Club

Mas Del Teil Lachapelle-Auzac Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-19 11:00:00

fin : 2026-04-19

Date(s) :

2026-04-19

Portes ouvertes et initiation gratuite au Golf de 11h à 12h, inscription obligatoire

Portes ouvertes et initiation gratuite au Golf de 11h à 12h, inscription obligatoire

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Mas Del Teil Lachapelle-Auzac 46200 Lot Occitanie +33 6 65 27 56 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Open house and free golf initiation from 11am to 12pm, registration required

L’événement Dor’Lot Emerveille Portes Ouvertes du Souillac Golf & Country Club Lachapelle-Auzac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne