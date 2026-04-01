Dor’Lot Emerveille Portes Ouvertes du Souillac Golf & Country Club Lachapelle-Auzac
Dor’Lot Emerveille Portes Ouvertes du Souillac Golf & Country Club Lachapelle-Auzac dimanche 19 avril 2026.
Lachapelle-Auzac
Dor’Lot Emerveille Portes Ouvertes du Souillac Golf & Country Club
Mas Del Teil Lachapelle-Auzac Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-19 11:00:00
fin : 2026-04-19
Date(s) :
2026-04-19
Portes ouvertes et initiation gratuite au Golf de 11h à 12h, inscription obligatoire
Portes ouvertes et initiation gratuite au Golf de 11h à 12h, inscription obligatoire
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Mas Del Teil Lachapelle-Auzac 46200 Lot Occitanie +33 6 65 27 56 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Open house and free golf initiation from 11am to 12pm, registration required
L’événement Dor’Lot Emerveille Portes Ouvertes du Souillac Golf & Country Club Lachapelle-Auzac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne