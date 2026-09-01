Informations pratiques

Rustroff

Double concert 24ème Musek & Greechen

4 rue Sainte-Chrétienne Rustroff Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-10-03 20:30:00

fin : 2026-10-03

Date(s) :

2026-10-03

L’Association Culturelle du Val Sierckois vous convie cette année encore à sa soirée musicale annuelle! Pour cette 24ème édition, retrouvez en concert le trio spécialisé dans les chants polyphoniques corses Canti di Corsica, ainsi que le duo folk acoustique Manfred Pohlmann & Yannick Monot.

Une buvette avec petite restauration de terroir seront disponibles sur place; réservations par téléphone ou e-mail.Tout public

10 .

4 rue Sainte-Chrétienne Rustroff 57480 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 07 31 11 89 dany.bellot@gmail.com

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English :

The Val Sierckois Cultural Association invites you once again this year to its annual musical evening! For this 24th edition, enjoy a concert by Canti di Corsica, a trio specializing in Corsican polyphonic songs, as well as the acoustic folk duo Manfred Pohlmann & Yannick Monot.

A refreshment stand offering light local snacks will be available on site; reservations can be made by phone or email.

L’événement Double concert 24ème Musek & Greechen Rustroff a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par TROIS FRONTIERES TOURISME