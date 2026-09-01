Double concert 24ème Musek & Greechen Rustroff
samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Rustroff
Informations pratiques
Rustroff
Double concert 24ème Musek & Greechen
4 rue Sainte-Chrétienne Rustroff Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-10-03 20:30:00
fin : 2026-10-03
Date(s) :
2026-10-03
L’Association Culturelle du Val Sierckois vous convie cette année encore à sa soirée musicale annuelle! Pour cette 24ème édition, retrouvez en concert le trio spécialisé dans les chants polyphoniques corses Canti di Corsica, ainsi que le duo folk acoustique Manfred Pohlmann & Yannick Monot.
Une buvette avec petite restauration de terroir seront disponibles sur place; réservations par téléphone ou e-mail.Tout public
10 .
4 rue Sainte-Chrétienne Rustroff 57480 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 07 31 11 89 dany.bellot@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Val Sierckois Cultural Association invites you once again this year to its annual musical evening! For this 24th edition, enjoy a concert by Canti di Corsica, a trio specializing in Corsican polyphonic songs, as well as the acoustic folk duo Manfred Pohlmann & Yannick Monot.
A refreshment stand offering light local snacks will be available on site; reservations can be made by phone or email.
L’événement Double concert 24ème Musek & Greechen Rustroff a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par TROIS FRONTIERES TOURISME