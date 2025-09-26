Downton Abbey III le grand final Cinéma Grand Ecran Pontonx-sur-l’Adour

Downton Abbey III le grand final

Cinéma Grand Ecran 61 Rue de l’Hôtel de ville Pontonx-sur-l’Adour Landes

Tarif : 4.5 – 4.5 – 4.5 EUR

Tarif réduit

Début : 2025-09-26

fin : 2025-09-26

2025-09-26

Synopsis

Le retour tant attendu au cinéma du phénomène mondial nous replonge dans l’univers de la famille Crawley et de son personnel à l’aube des années 1930. Alors que chacun tente de faire évoluer Downton Abbey avec son temps, une nouvelle ère s’annonce, pleine de défis, de remises en question et d’espoirs.

Autres Séances les Dim 28 à 17h et Jeu 2 à 20h30 .

Cinéma Grand Ecran 61 Rue de l’Hôtel de ville Pontonx-sur-l’Adour 40465 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 28 21 74 89 cinema.pontonx@gmail.com

English : Downton Abbey III le grand final

The long-awaited return to the silver screen of the worldwide phenomenon takes us back to the world of the Crawley family and their staff at the dawn of the 1930s. As everyone tries to bring Downton Abbey up to date with the times, a new era dawns.

German : Downton Abbey III le grand final

Die lang erwartete Rückkehr des weltweiten Phänomens auf die Kinoleinwand führt uns zurück in die Welt der Familie Crawley und ihres Personals zu Beginn der 1930er Jahre. Während jeder versucht, Downton Abbey mit der Zeit gehen zu lassen, bricht eine neue Ära an.

Italiano :

L’atteso ritorno sul grande schermo del fenomeno mondiale ci riporta nel mondo della famiglia Crawley e del suo staff all’alba degli anni Trenta. Mentre tutti cercano di mettere Downton Abbey al passo con i tempi, una nuova era sta sorgendo.

Espanol : Downton Abbey III le grand final

El esperado regreso a la gran pantalla del fenómeno mundial nos traslada al mundo de la familia Crawley y su personal en los albores de la década de 1930. Mientras todo el mundo intenta actualizar Downton Abbey a los nuevos tiempos, una nueva era está amaneciendo.

