DRAG SHOW AVEC VICTORIA QUEEN & VIDA SHAKE POINT La Roche-sur-Yon

DRAG SHOW AVEC VICTORIA QUEEN & VIDA Jeudi 27 novembre, 20h00 SHAKE POINT Vendée

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-27T20:00:00 – 2025-11-27T23:50:00

Fin : 2025-11-27T20:00:00 – 2025-11-27T23:50:00

Insta

SHAKE POINT 2 place de la Vendée, 85000 La Roche sur Yon La Roche-sur-Yon 85000 Liberté Vendée Pays de la Loire 0987543193 https://leshakepoint.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/people/Shake-Point/61551398817071/?_rdr [{« data »: {« author »: « victoria_queen_michaels », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Victoria Queen (@victoria_queen_michaels) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/527086759_18068117018163333_5263775474381039826_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby4xMDI0LmMyIn0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=109&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QHvpFEpukaJlD-Di403Ti15a4HpOJO9AmzZ2DMYl2rxguRXw2wOmnLtJuOR5BhTcPU&_nc_ohc=sjiWkHDtYqMQ7kNvwFviol6&_nc_gid=AAfOmozBNKoxNzbntHVY8A&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfZsw46Dv7zZDzDT640T5m2tYEUCtMDocV6wmdN_JcBRmA&oe=68CDF1FD&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/victoria_queen_michaels/?__d=1%3Futm_source%3Dig_embed », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/victoria_queen_michaels/?__d=1%3Futm_source%3Dig_embed »}] Bar à cocktails, vins, spiritueux, bières, softs, planches apéritives

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Drag show