Dragon Ball Super : Broly + Goûter Cinéma La Lanterne Bègles

Tarif plein : 7€50. Tarifs réduits de 4€50 à 6€50 sur présentation de justificatifs. Tarif adhérents : 5€. Carte jeune Bordeaux Métropole : 5€

Début : 2024-04-07T14:15:00 – 2024-04-07T15:45:00

Fin : 2024-04-07T14:15:00 – 2024-04-07T15:45:00

Le film

Goku et Vegeta font face à un nouvel ennemi, le Super Saïyen Légendaire Broly, dans un combat explosif pour sauver notre planète.

Cinéma La Lanterne 151 boulevard Albert 1er Bègles 33130 Saint-Jean Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine 0978808879 https://cinemalalanterne.fr https://www.facebook.com/cinemalalanterne;https://www.instagram.com/cinemalalanterne/ Le cinéma de proximité de Bègles. Bus : 31, 73, 15 et 86.

Séance hommage à Akira Toriyama, créateur de Dragon Ball décédé le 1er mars dernier & suivie d’un goûter cinéma bègles