DRAMA KING CESSONNAIS Saint-Brieuc

DRAMA KING Samedi 29 novembre, 20h10 CESSONNAIS Côtes-d’Armor

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-29T20:10:00 – 2025-11-29T23:50:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T20:10:00 – 2025-11-29T23:50:00

CESSONNAIS 46 rue de la République, 22000 Saint-Brieuc Saint-Brieuc 22000 Côtes-d'Armor Bretagne

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Crooning hooligan

