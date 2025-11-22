Du Gospel pur et authentique Foyer rural Allan

Du Gospel pur et authentique

Foyer rural 85 allée du foyer rural Allan Drôme

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-22 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-22 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

Avec So Gospel , des chanteurs, issus des plus grandes chorales de gospel de France. Certains ont partagé la scène avec des artistes de renom tels que Steevie Wonder, Amel Bent, Céline Dion, Chimène Dady entre autres.

Foyer rural 85 allée du foyer rural Allan 26780 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 82 52 00 16 pascalmaurin@hotmail.com

English :

So Gospel features singers from France’s leading gospel choirs. Some have shared the stage with renowned artists such as Steevie Wonder, Amel Bent, Céline Dion, Chimène Dady and others.

German :

Mit So Gospel treten Sänger auf, die aus den größten Gospelchören Frankreichs stammen. Einige von ihnen haben die Bühne mit berühmten Künstlern wie Steevie Wonder, Amel Bent, Céline Dion, Chimène Dady u. a. geteilt.

Italiano :

So Gospel presenta i cantanti di alcuni dei migliori cori gospel francesi. Alcuni di loro hanno condiviso il palco con artisti famosi come Steevie Wonder, Amel Bent, Céline Dion e Chimène Dady.

Espanol :

So Gospel presenta a cantantes de algunos de los mejores coros de gospel de Francia. Algunos de ellos han compartido escenario con artistas tan famosos como Steevie Wonder, Amel Bent, Céline Dion y Chimène Dady.

