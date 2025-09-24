Du livre au film Ciné Théâtre Vic-en-Bigorre

Venez découvrir le film Le Mystère Henri Pick suivi d’une discussion et d’échanges autour du livre original et de son adaptation sur grand écran. Une occasion unique de plonger dans les coulisses de la création littéraire et cinématographique, et de partager vos impressions avec d’autres passionnés.

Durée 1h41

Genre Comédie, Drame

Réalisateur Rémi Bezançon

Acteurs Fabrice Luchini, Camille Cottin, Alice Isaaz

Synopsis

Dans une étrange bibliothèque au cœur de la Bretagne, une jeune éditrice découvre un manuscrit extraordinaire qu’elle décide de publier. Le roman devient un véritable best-seller. Mais son auteur, Henri Pick, un pizzaïolo breton décédé deux ans plus tôt, n’aurait, selon sa veuve, jamais écrit autre chose que ses listes de courses.

Ciné Théâtre 21 place du corps Franc Pommiès Vic-en-Bigorre 65500 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 33 74 00 culture@adour-madiran.fr

English :

Come and see the film Le Mystère Henri Pick, followed by a discussion about the original book and its big-screen adaptation. A unique opportunity to go behind the scenes of literary and cinematographic creation, and share your impressions with other enthusiasts.

Running time: 1 hour 41 minutes

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Rémi Bezançon

Cast: Fabrice Luchini, Camille Cottin, Alice Isaaz

Synopsis

In a strange library in the heart of Brittany, a young editor discovers an extraordinary manuscript that she decides to publish. The novel becomes a bestseller. But its author, Henri Pick, a Breton pizza-maker who died two years earlier, had never written anything other than his shopping lists, according to his widow.

German :

Sehen Sie sich den Film Le Mystère Henri Pick an, gefolgt von einer Diskussion und einem Austausch über das Originalbuch und seine Verfilmung auf der großen Leinwand. Eine einmalige Gelegenheit, hinter die Kulissen der Literatur- und Filmkreation zu blicken und Ihre Eindrücke mit anderen Filmfans zu teilen.

Dauer: 1 Stunde 41 Minuten

Genre: Komödie, Drama

Regie: Rémi Bezançon

Darsteller: Fabrice Luchini, Camille Cottin, Alice Isaaz

Synopsis:

In einer seltsamen Bibliothek im Herzen der Bretagne entdeckt eine junge Verlegerin ein außergewöhnliches Manuskript, das sie zu veröffentlichen beschließt. Der Roman wird zu einem echten Bestseller. Doch der Autor, Henri Pick, ein bretonischer Pizzabäcker, der zwei Jahre zuvor verstorben ist, hat laut seiner Witwe nie etwas anderes als seine Einkaufslisten geschrieben.

Italiano :

Venite a vedere il film Le Mystère Henri Pick, seguito da una discussione sul libro originale e sul suo adattamento per il grande schermo. Un’occasione unica per andare dietro le quinte della creazione letteraria e cinematografica e condividere le proprie impressioni con altri appassionati.

Durata: 1 ora e 41 minuti

Genere: Commedia, Dramma

Regia: Rémi Bezançon

Cast: Fabrice Luchini, Camille Cottin, Alice Isaaz

Sinossi:

In una strana biblioteca nel cuore della Bretagna, una giovane editrice scopre uno straordinario manoscritto che decide di pubblicare. Il romanzo diventa un bestseller. Ma il suo autore, Henri Pick, un pizzaiolo bretone morto due anni prima, secondo la vedova non aveva mai scritto altro che la lista della spesa.

Espanol :

Venga a ver la película Le Mystère Henri Pick, seguida de un debate sobre el libro original y su adaptación a la gran pantalla. Una oportunidad única para adentrarse entre bastidores en la creación literaria y cinematográfica, y compartir impresiones con otros aficionados.

Duración: 1 hora 41 minutos

Género: Comedia, Drama

Director: Rémi Bezançon

Reparto: Fabrice Luchini, Camille Cottin, Alice Isaaz

Sinopsis:

En una extraña biblioteca en el corazón de Bretaña, una joven editora descubre un extraordinario manuscrito que decide publicar. La novela se convierte en un éxito de ventas. Pero su autor, Henri Pick, un pizzero bretón fallecido dos años antes, nunca había escrito otra cosa que sus listas de la compra, según cuenta su viuda.

