Du livre au film Ciné Théâtre Vic-en-Bigorre

Ciné Théâtre 21 place du corps Franc Pommiès Vic-en-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées
Venez découvrir le film Le Mystère Henri Pick suivi d’une discussion et d’échanges autour du livre original et de son adaptation sur grand écran. Une occasion unique de plonger dans les coulisses de la création littéraire et cinématographique, et de partager vos impressions avec d’autres passionnés.
Durée 1h41
Genre Comédie, Drame
Réalisateur Rémi Bezançon
Acteurs Fabrice Luchini, Camille Cottin, Alice Isaaz
Synopsis
Dans une étrange bibliothèque au cœur de la Bretagne, une jeune éditrice découvre un manuscrit extraordinaire qu’elle décide de publier. Le roman devient un véritable best-seller. Mais son auteur, Henri Pick, un pizzaïolo breton décédé deux ans plus tôt, n’aurait, selon sa veuve, jamais écrit autre chose que ses listes de courses.
Ciné Théâtre 21 place du corps Franc Pommiès Vic-en-Bigorre 65500 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 33 74 00 culture@adour-madiran.fr
English :
Come and see the film Le Mystère Henri Pick, followed by a discussion about the original book and its big-screen adaptation. A unique opportunity to go behind the scenes of literary and cinematographic creation, and share your impressions with other enthusiasts.
Running time: 1 hour 41 minutes
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Director: Rémi Bezançon
Cast: Fabrice Luchini, Camille Cottin, Alice Isaaz
Synopsis
In a strange library in the heart of Brittany, a young editor discovers an extraordinary manuscript that she decides to publish. The novel becomes a bestseller. But its author, Henri Pick, a Breton pizza-maker who died two years earlier, had never written anything other than his shopping lists, according to his widow.
German :
Sehen Sie sich den Film Le Mystère Henri Pick an, gefolgt von einer Diskussion und einem Austausch über das Originalbuch und seine Verfilmung auf der großen Leinwand. Eine einmalige Gelegenheit, hinter die Kulissen der Literatur- und Filmkreation zu blicken und Ihre Eindrücke mit anderen Filmfans zu teilen.
Dauer: 1 Stunde 41 Minuten
Genre: Komödie, Drama
Regie: Rémi Bezançon
Darsteller: Fabrice Luchini, Camille Cottin, Alice Isaaz
Synopsis:
In einer seltsamen Bibliothek im Herzen der Bretagne entdeckt eine junge Verlegerin ein außergewöhnliches Manuskript, das sie zu veröffentlichen beschließt. Der Roman wird zu einem echten Bestseller. Doch der Autor, Henri Pick, ein bretonischer Pizzabäcker, der zwei Jahre zuvor verstorben ist, hat laut seiner Witwe nie etwas anderes als seine Einkaufslisten geschrieben.
Italiano :
Venite a vedere il film Le Mystère Henri Pick, seguito da una discussione sul libro originale e sul suo adattamento per il grande schermo. Un’occasione unica per andare dietro le quinte della creazione letteraria e cinematografica e condividere le proprie impressioni con altri appassionati.
Durata: 1 ora e 41 minuti
Genere: Commedia, Dramma
Regia: Rémi Bezançon
Cast: Fabrice Luchini, Camille Cottin, Alice Isaaz
Sinossi:
In una strana biblioteca nel cuore della Bretagna, una giovane editrice scopre uno straordinario manoscritto che decide di pubblicare. Il romanzo diventa un bestseller. Ma il suo autore, Henri Pick, un pizzaiolo bretone morto due anni prima, secondo la vedova non aveva mai scritto altro che la lista della spesa.
Espanol :
Venga a ver la película Le Mystère Henri Pick, seguida de un debate sobre el libro original y su adaptación a la gran pantalla. Una oportunidad única para adentrarse entre bastidores en la creación literaria y cinematográfica, y compartir impresiones con otros aficionados.
Duración: 1 hora 41 minutos
Género: Comedia, Drama
Director: Rémi Bezançon
Reparto: Fabrice Luchini, Camille Cottin, Alice Isaaz
Sinopsis:
En una extraña biblioteca en el corazón de Bretaña, una joven editora descubre un extraordinario manuscrito que decide publicar. La novela se convierte en un éxito de ventas. Pero su autor, Henri Pick, un pizzero bretón fallecido dos años antes, nunca había escrito otra cosa que sus listas de la compra, según cuenta su viuda.
