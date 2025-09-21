DU SWING À LA PLUME ASS. INTERMIDANSES- CHEZ CLAUDINE ET PHILIPPE Savères
DU SWING À LA PLUME ASS. INTERMIDANSES- CHEZ CLAUDINE ET PHILIPPE Savères dimanche 21 septembre 2025.
DU SWING À LA PLUME
ASS. INTERMIDANSES- CHEZ CLAUDINE ET PHILIPPE 1 Impasse du Lac Savères Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-09-21 17:00:00
fin : 2025-09-21 18:15:00
2025-09-21
Un spectacle en souffle pour deux voies,
celles de Romain Delaporte (Tougoudoum)
et Jean-Michel Hernandez (Ramirez).
Un spectacle en musique de mains pour tambourins,
tambours et tam-tam.
Un hommage à Claude Nougaro et Serge Gainsbourg
ASS. INTERMIDANSES- CHEZ CLAUDINE ET PHILIPPE 1 Impasse du Lac Savères 31370 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 21 88 36 72 intermidanses@gmail.com
English :
A breathtaking show for two voices,
those of Romain Delaporte (Tougoudoum)
and Jean-Michel Hernandez (Ramirez).
A show in hand music for tambourines,
drums and tam-tam.
A tribute to Claude Nougaro and Serge Gainsbourg
German :
Eine Aufführung in Atem für zwei Wege,
die von Romain Delaporte (Tougoudoum)
und Jean-Michel Hernandez (Ramirez).
Ein Schauspiel in Handmusik für Tamburine,
trommeln und Tamtam.
Eine Hommage an Claude Nougaro und Serge Gainsbourg
Italiano :
Uno spettacolo mozzafiato a due voci,
romain Delaporte (Tougoudoum) e Jean-Michel Hernandez (Ramirez)
e Jean-Michel Hernandez (Ramirez).
Uno spettacolo di musica manuale per tamburelli,
tamburi e tam-tam.
Un omaggio a Claude Nougaro e Serge Gainsbourg
Espanol :
Un espectáculo impresionante a dos voces,
las de Romain Delaporte (Tougoudoum)
y Jean-Michel Hernández (Ramírez).
Un espectáculo de música de mano para panderetas
tambores y tam-tam.
Un homenaje a Claude Nougaro y Serge Gainsbourg
