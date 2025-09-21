DU SWING À LA PLUME ASS. INTERMIDANSES- CHEZ CLAUDINE ET PHILIPPE Savères

DU SWING À LA PLUME

ASS. INTERMIDANSES- CHEZ CLAUDINE ET PHILIPPE 1 Impasse du Lac Savères Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-09-21 17:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 18:15:00

2025-09-21

Un spectacle en souffle pour deux voies,

celles de Romain Delaporte (Tougoudoum)

et Jean-Michel Hernandez (Ramirez).

Un spectacle en musique de mains pour tambourins,

tambours et tam-tam.

Un hommage à Claude Nougaro et Serge Gainsbourg

English :

A breathtaking show for two voices,

those of Romain Delaporte (Tougoudoum)

and Jean-Michel Hernandez (Ramirez).

A show in hand music for tambourines,

drums and tam-tam.

A tribute to Claude Nougaro and Serge Gainsbourg

German :

Eine Aufführung in Atem für zwei Wege,

die von Romain Delaporte (Tougoudoum)

und Jean-Michel Hernandez (Ramirez).

Ein Schauspiel in Handmusik für Tamburine,

trommeln und Tamtam.

Eine Hommage an Claude Nougaro und Serge Gainsbourg

Italiano :

Uno spettacolo mozzafiato a due voci,

romain Delaporte (Tougoudoum) e Jean-Michel Hernandez (Ramirez)

e Jean-Michel Hernandez (Ramirez).

Uno spettacolo di musica manuale per tamburelli,

tamburi e tam-tam.

Un omaggio a Claude Nougaro e Serge Gainsbourg

Espanol :

Un espectáculo impresionante a dos voces,

las de Romain Delaporte (Tougoudoum)

y Jean-Michel Hernández (Ramírez).

Un espectáculo de música de mano para panderetas

tambores y tam-tam.

Un homenaje a Claude Nougaro y Serge Gainsbourg

