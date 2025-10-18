Dub’Meeting #44 Mistral Palace Valence

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence Drôme

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 15 EUR

Lycéens, Etudiants, -18ans, bénéficiaires du RSA sur présentation d’un justificatif Adhérents Mistral Palace ou La Cordo

C’est un monument dans l’histoire du Dub en France qui sera présent sur cette 44ème édition On accueille Blackboard Jungle, collectif fondé à Rouen en 1994, ainsi que Culture Freeman qui officie lui aussi depuis plus de 30 ans outre-manche !

Mistral Palace 12 rue Pasteur Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com

English :

A monument in the history of Dub in France will be present at this 44th edition: we welcome Blackboard Jungle, a collective founded in Rouen in 1994, as well as Culture Freeman, who has also been officiating across the Channel for over 30 years!

German :

Wir begrüßen Blackboard Jungle, ein 1994 in Rouen gegründetes Kollektiv, und Culture Freeman, der seit über 30 Jahren in Großbritannien aktiv ist

Italiano :

Un monumento della storia del Dub in Francia sarà presente a questa 44esima edizione: diamo il benvenuto ai Blackboard Jungle, collettivo fondato a Rouen nel 1994, e a Culture Freeman, che da oltre 30 anni officia anche oltremanica!

Espanol :

Un monumento de la historia del dub en Francia estará presente en esta 44ª edición: damos la bienvenida a Blackboard Jungle, colectivo fundado en Ruán en 1994, así como a Culture Freeman, ¡que también lleva más de 30 años oficiando al otro lado del Canal de la Mancha!

