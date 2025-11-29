DUDIN DES BOIS CAF&DISKAIRE Lille

DUDIN DES BOIS Samedi 29 novembre, 20h30 CAF&DISKAIRE Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-29T20:30:00 – 2025-11-29T22:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T20:30:00 – 2025-11-29T22:00:00

Riffs énergiques, batterie de poche, chant nerveux et habité, traversé de refrains poétiques et surréalistes. Les Dudin des bois c’est du rock acoustique certes mais foutrement efficace!

CAF&DISKAIRE 79 rue Colbert, 59000 Lille Lille 59800 Nord Hauts-de-France

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Punk Rock