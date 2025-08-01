DUO UNE VOIX UN LUTH Bédouès-Cocurès

Bédouès-Cocurès

2025-08-01 20:30:00

2025-08-01

Le Duo Une Voix un luth propose un voyage musical dans la Renaissance italienne, française et anglaise (XV ème et XVI ème siècle). La soprano Stéphanie Briot est accompagnée par Pascal Pittorino, au Luth Renaissance, instrument de prédilection de cette période artistique.

Bédouès-Cocurès 48400 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 85 15 04 44 lavoixestlibre.contact@gmail.com

English :

The Duo Une Voix un luth offers a musical journey through the Italian, French and English Renaissance (15th and 16th centuries). Soprano Stéphanie Briot is accompanied by Pascal Pittorino on the Renaissance Lute, the instrument of choice for this artistic period.

German :

Das Duo Une Voix un luth bietet eine musikalische Reise in die italienische, französische und englische Renaissance (15. und 16. Jahrhundert). Die Sopranistin Stéphanie Briot wird von Pascal Pittorino auf der Renaissance-Laute begleitet, dem bevorzugten Instrument dieser Kunstepoche.

Italiano :

Il Duo Une Voix un luth propone un viaggio musicale attraverso il Rinascimento italiano, francese e inglese (XV e XVI secolo). Il soprano Stéphanie Briot è accompagnata da Pascal Pittorino al liuto rinascimentale, uno degli strumenti preferiti dell’epoca.

Espanol :

El dúo Une Voix un luth propone un viaje musical por el Renacimiento italiano, francés e inglés (siglos XV y XVI). La soprano Stéphanie Briot está acompañada por Pascal Pittorino al laúd renacentista, instrumento predilecto de la época.

