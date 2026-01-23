Dust Is Precious The Psychotic Monks X Futur Composé + Grandmas House + Mad Foxes bd, Berthelot Angoulême

Dust Is Precious The Psychotic Monks X Futur Composé + Grandmas House + Mad Foxes

bd, Berthelot Espace Franquin Angoulême Charente

Début : 2026-03-20 21:00:00

fin : 2026-03-20

2026-03-20

Cette année, La Nef investit 7 lieux pendant 3 jours, dédiés aux multiples esthétiques du rock avec 12 projets rares, singuliers ou inédits sur le territoire, tous animés par une même démarche d’indépendance.

bd, Berthelot Espace Franquin Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 25 97 00 info@lanef-musiques.com

English :

This year, La Nef invests 7 venues over 3 days, dedicated to the multiple aesthetics of rock with 12 rare, singular or unprecedented projects, all driven by the same independent approach.

