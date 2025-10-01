Eating vegetarian, okay, but what about my health? ESSEC Cergy

Eating vegetarian, okay, but what about my health? ESSEC Cergy mercredi 1 octobre 2025.

Only for the ESSEC menbers

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-10-01T12:00:00 – 2025-10-01T14:00:00

Fin : 2025-10-01T12:00:00 – 2025-10-01T14:00:00

ESSEC Avenue Bernard Hirsch, 95021 Cergy-Pontoise Cedex Cergy 95000 Grand Centre Val-d’Oise Île-de-France

Conference and individual consultations with your ESSEC dietitian.