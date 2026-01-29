ECLIPSE DE SOLEIL ET NUIT DES ÉTOILES

Cailhavel Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-12 19:00:00

fin : 2026-08-12

Date(s) :

2026-08-12

Une nuit des étoiles à Cailhavel pour observer et découvrir le ciel à l’œil nu ou avec des instruments, présenté par des passionné.es d’astronomie. Il y aura des ateliers ludiques, une exposition et des contes aussi. Petite restauration et boisson seront proposées.

Ouvert à toutes et tous en prix libre.

Inscription sur place pour accéder à la coupole.

.

Cailhavel 11240 Aude Occitanie +33 6 79 88 63 47 contact@explorarium.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A starry night at Cailhavel to observe and discover the sky with the naked eye or with instruments, presented by astronomy enthusiasts. There will also be fun workshops, an exhibition and storytelling. Snacks and drinks will be available.

Open to all, free of charge.

On-site registration for access to the dome.

L’événement ECLIPSE DE SOLEIL ET NUIT DES ÉTOILES Cailhavel a été mis à jour le 2026-01-29 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Limouxin