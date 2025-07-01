Éclipse – Toul 1 juillet 2025 20:30
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Éclipse 15 Avenue du Colonel Péchot Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle
Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-07-01 20:30:00
fin : 2025-07-03
2025-07-01
Avec les 200 artistes du collège Valcourt de Toul, du collège Jean Lurçat de Frouard, et leur professeur Fabien Houpert, de la chorale Choeur Accord de Villers-lès-Nancy, et l’ensemble instrumental Crystal-In.
Avec les chants de Starmania sur des arrangements de Sébastien GartiserTout public
15 Avenue du Colonel Péchot
Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 13 82 39 78
English :
With 200 artists from the Valcourt college in Toul, the Jean Lurçat college in Frouard, and their teacher Fabien Houpert, the Choeur Accord choir from Villers-lès-Nancy, and the Crystal-In instrumental ensemble.
With songs from Starmania, arranged by Sébastien Gartiser
German :
Mit den 200 Künstlern des Collège Valcourt in Toul, des Collège Jean Lurçat in Frouard und ihrem Lehrer Fabien Houpert, dem Chor Choeur Accord aus Villers-lès-Nancy und dem Instrumentalensemble Crystal-In.
Mit den Liedern aus Starmania in Arrangements von Sébastien Gartiser
Italiano :
Con 200 artisti del Collegio Valcourt di Toul, del Collegio Jean Lurçat di Frouard e il loro insegnante Fabien Houpert, il coro Choeur Accord di Villers-lès-Nancy e l’ensemble strumentale Crystal-In.
Con le canzoni di Starmania e gli arrangiamenti di Sébastien Gartiser
Espanol :
Con 200 artistas del Colegio Valcourt de Toul, el Colegio Jean Lurçat de Frouard y su profesor Fabien Houpert, el coro Choeur Accord de Villers-lès-Nancy y el conjunto instrumental Crystal-In.
Con canciones de Starmania y arreglos de Sébastien Gartiser
L'événement Éclipse Toul a été mis à jour le 2025-06-14