Avec les 200 artistes du collège Valcourt de Toul, du collège Jean Lurçat de Frouard, et leur professeur Fabien Houpert, de la chorale Choeur Accord de Villers-lès-Nancy, et l’ensemble instrumental Crystal-In.

Avec les chants de Starmania sur des arrangements de Sébastien GartiserTout public

English :

With 200 artists from the Valcourt college in Toul, the Jean Lurçat college in Frouard, and their teacher Fabien Houpert, the Choeur Accord choir from Villers-lès-Nancy, and the Crystal-In instrumental ensemble.

With songs from Starmania, arranged by Sébastien Gartiser

German :

Mit den 200 Künstlern des Collège Valcourt in Toul, des Collège Jean Lurçat in Frouard und ihrem Lehrer Fabien Houpert, dem Chor Choeur Accord aus Villers-lès-Nancy und dem Instrumentalensemble Crystal-In.

Mit den Liedern aus Starmania in Arrangements von Sébastien Gartiser

Italiano :

Con 200 artisti del Collegio Valcourt di Toul, del Collegio Jean Lurçat di Frouard e il loro insegnante Fabien Houpert, il coro Choeur Accord di Villers-lès-Nancy e l’ensemble strumentale Crystal-In.

Con le canzoni di Starmania e gli arrangiamenti di Sébastien Gartiser

Espanol :

Con 200 artistas del Colegio Valcourt de Toul, el Colegio Jean Lurçat de Frouard y su profesor Fabien Houpert, el coro Choeur Accord de Villers-lès-Nancy y el conjunto instrumental Crystal-In.

Con canciones de Starmania y arreglos de Sébastien Gartiser

