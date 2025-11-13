ÉCLORA QUAND LA COULEUR PREND VIE Saint-Clément-de-Rivière

ÉCLORA QUAND LA COULEUR PREND VIE

Sentier du Belier Saint-Clément-de-Rivière Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-13

fin : 2025-12-05

Date(s) :

2025-11-13

Le Centre Fernand Arnaud présente l’exposition Éclora, une rencontre poétique entre Sylvia Lanco et Christina Catalanotti. À travers dessin, peinture et création, les deux artistes invitent à une immersion dans des univers sensibles et lumineux où la couleur devient langage.

Sentier du Belier Saint-Clément-de-Rivière 34980 Hérault Occitanie

English :

The Centre Fernand Arnaud presents Éclora, a poetic encounter between Sylvia Lanco and Christina Catalanotti. Through drawing, painting and creation, the two artists invite visitors to immerse themselves in a sensitive, luminous universe where color becomes language.

German :

Das Centre Fernand Arnaud präsentiert die Ausstellung Éclora, eine poetische Begegnung zwischen Sylvia Lanco und Christina Catalanotti. Durch Zeichnen, Malen und Gestalten laden die beiden Künstlerinnen dazu ein, in sensible und leuchtende Welten einzutauchen, in denen die Farbe zur Sprache wird.

Italiano :

Il Centre Fernand Arnaud presenta la mostra Éclora, un incontro poetico tra Sylvia Lanco e Christina Catalanotti. Attraverso il disegno, la pittura e la creazione, le due artiste invitano i visitatori a immergersi in un universo sensibile e luminoso dove il colore diventa linguaggio.

Espanol :

El Centro Fernand Arnaud presenta la exposición Éclora, un encuentro poético entre Sylvia Lanco y Christina Catalanotti. A través del dibujo, la pintura y la creación, las dos artistas invitan al visitante a sumergirse en un universo sensible y luminoso donde el color se convierte en lenguaje.

